State of Michigan Retirement System Boosts Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,551,660 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 87,328 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $91,626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PFE. TimeScale Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 6,978 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Bath Savings Trust Co raised its holdings in Pfizer by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 39,684 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,344,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Fruth Investment Management raised its holdings in Pfizer by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 29,313 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group grew its position in Pfizer by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 15,535 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $917,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patten Group Inc. grew its position in Pfizer by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 11,113 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. 64.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PFE. StockNews.com began coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Pfizer from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Bank of America upgraded Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.05.

Shares of PFE traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $52.70. The stock had a trading volume of 333,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,510,941. The company has a market cap of $297.64 billion, a PE ratio of 13.58, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.76 and a fifty-two week high of $61.71.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $23.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.20 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 34.53% and a net margin of 26.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

