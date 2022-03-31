State of Michigan Retirement System Boosts Stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 26.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 539,410 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 112,348 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in General Motors were worth $31,626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in General Motors by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 117,168,238 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $6,175,936,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900,052 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in General Motors by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 31,995,334 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,686,475,000 after purchasing an additional 258,975 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in General Motors by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,039,545 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,210,941,000 after purchasing an additional 2,891,781 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its position in General Motors by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 14,961,033 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $788,596,000 after purchasing an additional 923,494 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in General Motors by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,824,862 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $781,421,000 after purchasing an additional 855,445 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

General Motors stock traded down $1.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $45.22. The stock had a trading volume of 12,818,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,356,717. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.21. General Motors has a 12-month low of $39.75 and a 12-month high of $67.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $47.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.07.

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Rating ) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The auto manufacturer reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $33.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.24 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 17.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.93 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that General Motors will post 6.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of General Motors from $53.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 price target (down previously from $78.00) on shares of General Motors in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of General Motors from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of General Motors from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.59.

In other news, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 21,742 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total transaction of $1,087,969.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig B. Glidden sold 14,191 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total transaction of $923,124.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,980 shares of company stock valued at $2,014,149 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

