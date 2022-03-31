State of Michigan Retirement System Buys 6,338 Shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,212 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,338 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Cigna were worth $22,323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kings Point Capital Management boosted its stake in Cigna by 19.0% during the third quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 295 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Leuthold Group LLC boosted its stake in Cigna by 0.3% during the third quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 15,585 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,119,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Cigna by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 2,329 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC boosted its stake in Cigna by 2.8% during the third quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 1,818 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its stake in Cigna by 4.9% during the third quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 1,189 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. 86.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CI traded up $2.49 during trading on Thursday, hitting $245.83. 943,386 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,736,284. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $233.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $221.41. The firm has a market cap of $78.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.86. Cigna Co. has a 1 year low of $191.74 and a 1 year high of $272.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Cigna ( NYSE:CI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $4.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.68 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $45.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.98 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 3.08%. Cigna’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.51 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cigna Co. will post 22.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. This is an increase from Cigna’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 8th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.46%.

CI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised Cigna from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $236.00 to $278.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Cigna from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $270.00 to $248.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on Cigna in a research report on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Cigna from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $304.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Cigna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $271.00 to $236.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.26.

In other Cigna news, EVP Everett Neville sold 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.49, for a total transaction of $1,101,552.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 10,069 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.70, for a total value of $2,302,780.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,601 shares of company stock worth $3,576,695 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

