State of Michigan Retirement System Buys 7,544 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 85,387 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,544 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $21,074,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 0.6% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC lifted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Exeter Financial LLC lifted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 0.5% during the third quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 8,820 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,822,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. WBH Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 2.2% during the third quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 2,115 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 4.9% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. 76.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ITW shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $239.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $262.00 to $255.00 in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $231.00 to $220.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $218.00 to $210.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Illinois Tool Works has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $239.54.

In other Illinois Tool Works news, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 148,789 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.44, for a total transaction of $34,435,726.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ITW traded down $2.67 on Thursday, reaching $214.66. 865,910 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,115,587. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $218.45 and its 200-day moving average is $227.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1-year low of $202.79 and a 1-year high of $249.81.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 74.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.11 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.34%.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

