State of Michigan Retirement System Grows Stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 16.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 190,955 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,522 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $20,843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FIS. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Cordant Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 8,260.0% during the fourth quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 418 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 1,700.0% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 28.3% during the third quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 431 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 160.7% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 451 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. 89.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $139.00 target price on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $129.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. BNP Paribas raised Fidelity National Information Services from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $138.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $182.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fidelity National Information Services has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.84.

Shares of NYSE:FIS traded down $0.16 during trading on Thursday, hitting $100.86. 15,984 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,264,188. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.00 and a 52-week high of $155.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.20. The company has a market cap of $61.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 148.56, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.73.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The information technology services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.03. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 3.01%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 7.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This is a boost from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 276.47%.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

