State of Michigan Retirement System Grows Stock Holdings in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) by 425.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,100 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,300 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System owned about 0.13% of Generac worth $29,245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Scout Investments Inc. increased its stake in Generac by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 164,768 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,985,000 after buying an additional 959 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Generac by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 83,394 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,621,000 after buying an additional 1,181 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Generac by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 182,210 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $74,464,000 after buying an additional 5,316 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Generac by 310.8% in the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 16,473 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,797,000 after buying an additional 12,463 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in Generac by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 4,281 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,750,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the period. 88.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.49, for a total transaction of $1,572,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Russell S. Minick sold 11,389 shares of Generac stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.01, for a total transaction of $3,621,815.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,283 shares of company stock valued at $15,050,425 over the last three months. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Generac in a report on Friday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $481.00 target price on the stock. OTR Global cut shares of Generac to a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Generac from $520.00 to $463.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Generac from $575.00 to $556.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Generac from $500.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $465.00.

GNRC traded up $3.98 during trading on Thursday, reaching $315.04. 1 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 853,597. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $251.74 and a 1 year high of $524.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $296.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $365.41.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.13. Generac had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 34.50%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.12 EPS. Generac’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 11.55 EPS for the current year.

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the U.S. and Canada.

