State of Michigan Retirement System Has $20.96 Million Stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

State of Michigan Retirement System reduced its position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Chubb were worth $20,962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Chubb in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 92.0% in the 4th quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 32.2% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 282.4% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Chubb during the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. Institutional investors own 86.61% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CB shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on Chubb from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Barclays raised their price objective on Chubb from $227.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Chubb from $210.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Argus raised their price objective on Chubb from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Chubb from $189.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.47.

In other news, insider John J. Lupica sold 22,436 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $4,823,740.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 17,258 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.74, for a total value of $3,481,628.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 41,666 shares of company stock valued at $8,709,616 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

CB traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $217.46. The stock had a trading volume of 4,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,061,429. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $205.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $193.74. Chubb Limited has a 1 year low of $155.78 and a 1 year high of $218.99. The stock has a market cap of $92.69 billion, a PE ratio of 11.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $8.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.51 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 20.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.18 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 14.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. Chubb’s payout ratio is presently 16.61%.

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

