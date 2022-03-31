State of Michigan Retirement System Has $22.21 Million Holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 69.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 253,896 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 103,700 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $22,206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. AGF Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amphenol by 22.5% in the third quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 161,044 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $11,793,000 after buying an additional 29,610 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amphenol by 19.7% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 744,274 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $54,504,000 after buying an additional 122,453 shares in the last quarter. Beck Bode LLC grew its stake in shares of Amphenol by 19.4% in the third quarter. Beck Bode LLC now owns 19,888 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after buying an additional 3,233 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Amphenol by 32.0% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,802,683 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $132,011,000 after buying an additional 436,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments grew its stake in shares of Amphenol by 15.2% in the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 436,910 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $31,995,000 after buying an additional 57,521 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.24% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on APH. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Cowen cut shares of Amphenol from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.78.

Shares of Amphenol stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $76.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,873,787. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $76.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.97. The firm has a market cap of $45.93 billion, a PE ratio of 30.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.26. Amphenol Co. has a 52 week low of $64.13 and a 52 week high of $88.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.63% and a return on equity of 26.17%. Amphenol’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 21st. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.50%.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

