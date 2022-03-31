State of Michigan Retirement System Has $24.70 Million Stock Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 29.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 439,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 100,900 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $24,698,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 93,827,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,577,113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,630,503 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,793,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,351,754,000 after buying an additional 746,748 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,170,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $901,735,000 after buying an additional 230,557 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,969,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $830,336,000 after buying an additional 533,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 9,830,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $584,305,000 after buying an additional 179,985 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.89% of the company’s stock.

USB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $68.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.07.

U.S. Bancorp stock traded down $1.22 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $55.18. 7,908,473 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,045,011. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.73. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $52.44 and a fifty-two week high of $63.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.82, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $56.77 and its 200-day moving average is $58.36.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.74 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 33.14% and a return on equity of 16.42%. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. Analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 36.08%.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

