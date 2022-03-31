State of Michigan Retirement System Has $24.80 Million Stock Holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 70,415 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 5,868 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $24,797,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SHW. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 137.5% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 76 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. 76.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SHW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $355.00 to $376.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $325.00 to $296.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $353.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $331.32.

Shares of SHW traded down $1.24 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $251.77. 3,831 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,668,915. The company has a market cap of $65.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.35, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $264.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $299.53. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a twelve month low of $233.32 and a twelve month high of $354.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.76 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 9.35% and a return on equity of 78.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.70 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This is an increase from Sherwin-Williams’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 34.48%.

In other Sherwin-Williams news, CEO John G. Morikis bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $259.55 per share, for a total transaction of $519,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $253.91 per share, for a total transaction of $253,910.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

