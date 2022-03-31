State of Michigan Retirement System Has $25.85 Million Stock Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) by 105.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 158,000 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,000 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in American Express were worth $25,849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AXP. Morgan Stanley raised its position in American Express by 6.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,916,986 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,638,584,000 after buying an additional 622,891 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in American Express in the 3rd quarter worth about $217,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in American Express by 45.5% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 67,613 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $11,327,000 after purchasing an additional 21,137 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its position in American Express by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 4,358 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in American Express by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 220,868 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $37,002,000 after purchasing an additional 17,940 shares during the last quarter. 83.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Laureen Seeger sold 30,808 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.57, for a total value of $5,408,960.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 267,656 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.60, for a total value of $47,803,361.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 440,177 shares of company stock valued at $81,094,533. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AXP has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on American Express from $215.00 to $198.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on American Express from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on American Express from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on American Express in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $197.71.

American Express stock traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $189.44. The stock had a trading volume of 2,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,458,945. The company has a 50-day moving average of $183.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $174.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The company has a market cap of $143.46 billion, a PE ratio of 19.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.12. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $140.31 and a fifty-two week high of $199.55.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The payment services company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.40. American Express had a return on equity of 33.20% and a net margin of 18.92%. The firm had revenue of $12.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.76 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that American Express will post 9.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This is a boost from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.22%.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

