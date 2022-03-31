State of Michigan Retirement System Has $28.31 Million Stock Holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 114,790 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,736 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $28,305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 184.3% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 80,950 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,078,000 after acquiring an additional 52,474 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 2,374 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 74,521 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,898,000 after acquiring an additional 2,037 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,152 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covenant Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 19,754 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,949,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. 78.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 329 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.93, for a total transaction of $68,079.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP James T. Sperduto sold 1,671 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.47, for a total value of $351,695.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,161 shares of company stock valued at $927,891 in the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ADP shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Citigroup increased their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America raised Automatic Data Processing from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $223.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $242.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $226.93.

Shares of ADP traded up $3.41 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $231.17. The stock had a trading volume of 18,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,035,848. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $208.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $218.41. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a twelve month low of $184.85 and a twelve month high of $248.96. The firm has a market cap of $97.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.02. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 50.01% and a net margin of 17.48%. The firm had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 64.40%.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

