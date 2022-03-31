State of Michigan Retirement System Has $33.78 Million Stock Holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 200,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,608 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Prologis were worth $33,782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PLD. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Prologis by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,382,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,674,090,000 after acquiring an additional 204,568 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Prologis by 69.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,222,551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,156,785,000 after acquiring an additional 3,766,367 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Prologis by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,936,837 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $995,519,000 after acquiring an additional 742,493 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Prologis by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,067,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $886,495,000 after acquiring an additional 92,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Prologis by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,053,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $884,750,000 after acquiring an additional 419,476 shares in the last quarter. 92.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE PLD traded up $0.97 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $165.11. 11,517 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,110,153. The stock has a market cap of $122.18 billion, a PE ratio of 41.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $151.65 and a 200-day moving average of $148.84. Prologis, Inc. has a one year low of $104.99 and a one year high of $169.93.

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $1.07. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 7.99% and a net margin of 61.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. This is a positive change from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.20%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PLD shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on Prologis from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Prologis from $158.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Prologis from $184.00 to $209.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Prologis from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Prologis from $180.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Prologis currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.92.

In other Prologis news, Director William D. Zollars sold 1,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.68, for a total value of $210,168.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

