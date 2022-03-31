State of Michigan Retirement System Purchases 1,600 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 378,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $31,835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHW. Egerton Capital UK LLP raised its position in Charles Schwab by 126.2% during the 3rd quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 14,264,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,039,011,000 after buying an additional 7,959,247 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $631,278,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Charles Schwab during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $435,461,000. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its position in Charles Schwab by 74,226.8% during the 3rd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 3,585,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $261,170,000 after buying an additional 3,580,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Charles Schwab by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,939,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $723,998,000 after buying an additional 1,903,609 shares during the last quarter. 71.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 3,114 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.01, for a total value of $270,949.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.07, for a total value of $5,404,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 635,585 shares of company stock valued at $57,204,925 over the last ninety days. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:SCHW traded down $2.46 on Thursday, reaching $88.76. 7,478,276 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,485,781. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $87.06 and a 200-day moving average of $83.33. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52-week low of $63.46 and a 52-week high of $96.24.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.02). Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 14.04% and a net margin of 31.61%. The company had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. This is an increase from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is 28.37%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SCHW. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.78.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

