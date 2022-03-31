State of Michigan Retirement System Purchases 63,100 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 44.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 205,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,100 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $24,748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carret Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 26,510 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,189,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,430 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,253,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 196.2% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 41,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,667,000 after purchasing an additional 27,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 828,709 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $92,521,000 after purchasing an additional 39,722 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:TSM traded up $0.27 during trading on Thursday, reaching $107.00. 220 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,523,832. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a fifty-two week low of $97.62 and a fifty-two week high of $145.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $554.91 billion, a PE ratio of 25.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.26.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 13th. The semiconductor company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 29.78% and a net margin of 37.58%. The firm had revenue of $15.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.10 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 5.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th will be issued a $0.3897 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 37.62%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TSM shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen raised their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.88.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

