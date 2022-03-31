State of Michigan Retirement System Purchases 9,900 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 17.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,101 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,900 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $25,211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 405.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 73.9% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 8,400.0% during the fourth quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 78.6% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. 56.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EL. Citigroup raised Estée Lauder Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $355.00 to $374.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $338.00 to $317.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $365.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $410.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $364.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $357.09.

EL stock traded down $2.83 during trading on Thursday, hitting $276.33. The company had a trading volume of 3,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,656,548. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a one year low of $248.42 and a one year high of $374.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $291.11 and a 200-day moving average of $320.65. The stock has a market cap of $99.11 billion, a PE ratio of 31.54, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.11.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.38. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 44.71% and a net margin of 18.35%. The firm had revenue of $5.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.12%.

In other news, EVP Michael O’hare sold 16,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.88, for a total transaction of $5,078,623.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Demsey sold 23,248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.10, for a total value of $7,302,196.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 50,816 shares of company stock worth $15,940,998. Insiders own 12.91% of the company’s stock.

About Estée Lauder Companies (Get Rating)

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.