State of Michigan Retirement System Raises Position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 72.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,818 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,364 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $25,560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 216.7% in the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on IDXX shares. Atlantic Securities started coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $650.00 price target on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $671.83.

IDXX stock traded up $4.49 during trading on Thursday, hitting $553.17. The stock had a trading volume of 1,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 538,323. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.90. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $460.36 and a twelve month high of $706.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.73, a PEG ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $517.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $585.16.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 102.84% and a net margin of 23.17%. The company had revenue of $801.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $781.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.01 EPS. IDEXX Laboratories’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $509.70, for a total value of $127,425.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; LPD; and Other segments. It provides point-of-care veterinary diagnostic products, including instruments, consumables, and rapid assay test kits; veterinary reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services; practice management and diagnostic imaging systems and services for veterinarians; and health monitoring, biological materials testing, and laboratory animal diagnostic instruments and services for biomedical research community.

