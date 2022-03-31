State of Michigan Retirement System Reduces Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

State of Michigan Retirement System trimmed its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 29.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 450,373 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 187,076 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Visa were worth $97,600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Visa during the 3rd quarter valued at about $373,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Visa by 1.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,708,994 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $9,752,396,000 after acquiring an additional 533,415 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 2.0% in the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 14,904 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,320,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 13.9% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 13,311 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,965,000 after acquiring an additional 1,629 shares during the period. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 3.4% in the third quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 8,411 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,873,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. 81.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

NYSE:V traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $223.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,426,610. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $186.67 and a fifty-two week high of $252.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $216.25 and its 200-day moving average is $216.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $427.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.93.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $7.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.79 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.59% and a return on equity of 40.11%. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 7.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Visa’s payout ratio is 24.83%.

V has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $283.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $267.54.

In related news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 6,466 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $1,422,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert W. Matschullat sold 1,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.94, for a total value of $234,987.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,783 shares of company stock worth $7,489,733 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Visa Company Profile (Get Rating)

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.