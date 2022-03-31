State of Michigan Retirement System Reduces Stock Position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

State of Michigan Retirement System cut its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 88.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 156,633 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,197,465 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $22,799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of QUAL. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,895,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,171,773,000 after purchasing an additional 293,575 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 12.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,131,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,921,000 after purchasing an additional 559,565 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,077,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,185,000 after purchasing an additional 37,643 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 6.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,925,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,164,000 after purchasing an additional 253,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 4.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,692,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,369,000 after purchasing an additional 164,100 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of QUAL stock traded down $0.95 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $136.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,414,577 shares. The business has a fifty day moving average of $130.81 and a 200-day moving average of $137.06. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $71.96 and a twelve month high of $88.63.

