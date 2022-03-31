State of Michigan Retirement System Sells 1,300 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

State of Michigan Retirement System reduced its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 136,176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $28,153,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CAT. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the third quarter worth $32,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Caterpillar by 67.9% during the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Caterpillar during the third quarter valued at $39,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Caterpillar during the third quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CAT traded up $0.81 during trading on Thursday, reaching $223.89. The stock had a trading volume of 12,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,058,783. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $179.67 and a one year high of $246.69. The company has a market capitalization of $119.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.84, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $206.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $204.81.

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $13.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.22 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 35.57%. The company’s revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.12 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Caterpillar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $275.00 to $255.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Tigress Financial raised their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $270.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Caterpillar currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $242.22.

In other Caterpillar news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 40,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $8,878,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $1,150,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,034 shares of company stock valued at $10,166,136 over the last quarter. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Caterpillar Profile (Get Rating)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.