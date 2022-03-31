State of Michigan Retirement System Sells 1,525,050 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

State of Michigan Retirement System lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Get Rating) by 84.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 289,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,525,050 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $31,708,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VLUE. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 4,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $293,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 301,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,026,000 after acquiring an additional 5,138 shares during the period. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $298,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS VLUE traded down $0.94 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $106.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 730,784 shares. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.21 and a fifty-two week high of $89.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $105.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.76.

