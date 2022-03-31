State of Michigan Retirement System Sells 300 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

State of Michigan Retirement System reduced its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 70,989 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $24,341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DE. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. First National Bank of South Miami bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 188.7% during the third quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 153 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 67.0% during the third quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.28% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company stock traded up $3.67 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $415.55. 1,693,825 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,266,269. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.48 billion, a PE ratio of 23.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.94. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $320.50 and a 12-month high of $437.98. The business’s 50-day moving average is $385.06 and its 200-day moving average is $363.75.

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $8.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.28 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 33.65% and a net margin of 12.69%. Deere & Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.87 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 22.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.28%.

DE has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Deere & Company from $425.00 to $432.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Deere & Company from $425.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Deere & Company from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $355.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price objective on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $417.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $437.59.

In other news, insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 32,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $12,956,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 18,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.00, for a total value of $7,217,052.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

