State of Michigan Retirement System Sells 3,180 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

State of Michigan Retirement System lessened its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 839,304 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 3,180 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises 1.3% of State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $246,848,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 120 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 366.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 140 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.84% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $276.54. 234,918 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,199,254. The firm has a market capitalization of $694.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.97, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $244.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $259.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 6.05 and a current ratio of 6.65. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $127.00 and a twelve month high of $346.47.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.43 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 42.99%. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. Analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.06%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 4.16%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Tigress Financial raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Monday, March 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $245.00 target price for the company. Summit Insights downgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $338.10.

In other news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 440,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.17, for a total transaction of $132,954,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark L. Perry sold 16,716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.80, for a total transaction of $4,409,680.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 849,056 shares of company stock worth $234,090,142. 4.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Company Profile (Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Graphics and Compute & Networking. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise design; GRID software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; and automotive platforms for infotainment systems.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.