State of Michigan Retirement System Sells 7,700 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

State of Michigan Retirement System reduced its holdings in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 558,369 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 7,700 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in CSX were worth $20,995,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in CSX during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. increased its holdings in CSX by 650.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,125 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in CSX during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in CSX during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new position in CSX during the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. 73.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CSX alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded CSX from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Stephens cut their price target on CSX from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Raymond James cut their price target on CSX from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. UBS Group lifted their price target on CSX from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut their price target on CSX from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.55.

Shares of CSX stock traded down $0.10 on Thursday, hitting $37.70. The company had a trading volume of 112,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,400,236. The firm has a market cap of $82.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. CSX Co. has a twelve month low of $29.49 and a twelve month high of $38.63.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.32 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 26.34% and a net margin of 30.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This is a boost from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. CSX’s payout ratio is 23.81%.

About CSX (Get Rating)

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.