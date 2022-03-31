STEP Energy Services (OTCMKTS:SNVVF) Upgraded to Outperform by BMO Capital Markets

STEP Energy Services (OTCMKTS:SNVVF – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

SNVVF has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of STEP Energy Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of STEP Energy Services from C$2.50 to C$3.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of STEP Energy Services from C$3.00 to C$4.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th.

STEP Energy Services stock remained flat at $$2.23 during trading on Thursday. 200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,975. STEP Energy Services has a 12-month low of $1.03 and a 12-month high of $2.28. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.46.

STEP Energy Services Ltd., an oilfield service company, provides integrated coiled tubing, fracturing, and wireline solutions to service oil and natural gas wells in Canada and the United States. It also provides chemical laboratory solutions; fluid pumping services for coiled tubing operations and standalone projects; and nitrogen pumping solutions, as well as cased hole wireline and open hole wireline services.

