Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) versus Renovare Environmental (NASDAQ:RENO) Head-To-Head Review

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA – Get Rating) and Renovare Environmental (NASDAQ:RENO – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, profitability, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

Strategic Education has a beta of 0.5, meaning that its share price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Renovare Environmental has a beta of 1.2, meaning that its share price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent ratings for Strategic Education and Renovare Environmental, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Strategic Education 0 1 2 0 2.67 Renovare Environmental 0 0 0 0 N/A

Strategic Education currently has a consensus target price of $80.25, suggesting a potential upside of 19.19%. Given Strategic Education’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Strategic Education is more favorable than Renovare Environmental.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Strategic Education and Renovare Environmental’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Strategic Education $1.13 billion 1.49 $55.09 million $2.29 29.40 Renovare Environmental $5.88 million 3.10 -$11.54 million ($0.36) -1.55

Strategic Education has higher revenue and earnings than Renovare Environmental. Renovare Environmental is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Strategic Education, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

96.9% of Strategic Education shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.4% of Renovare Environmental shares are held by institutional investors. 2.5% of Strategic Education shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 27.6% of Renovare Environmental shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Strategic Education and Renovare Environmental’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Strategic Education 4.87% 6.77% 4.97% Renovare Environmental -60.71% -805.20% -14.09%

Summary

Strategic Education beats Renovare Environmental on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Strategic Education Company Profile (Get Rating)

Strategic Education, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides education services through campus-based and online post-secondary education, and programs to develop job-ready skills. It operates through three segments: U.S. Higher Education, Australia/New Zealand, and Education Technology Services. The company operates Strayer University that offers undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business administration, accounting, information technology, education, health services administration, public administration, and criminal justice at physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; non-degree web and mobile application development courses through Hackbright Academy and Devmountain; and an executive MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute. It also operates Capella University, an online post-secondary education institution that provides various bachelor's, master's, and doctoral degree programs to working adults in arts and sciences, business and technology, counseling and human services, education, nursing and health sciences, psychology, and public service leadership. The company operates Torrens University, which offers undergraduate, graduate, higher degree by research, and specialized degree courses primarily in business, design and creative technology, health, hospitality, and education fields through online and on physical campuses located in Australia; Think Education, a vocational training organization; and Media Design School, which provides industry-endorsed courses in 3D animation and visual effects, game art and programming, graphic and motion design, digital media artificial intelligence, and creative advertising in New Zealand. It also offers Workforce Edge, a platform to employers that provides education benefits administration solutions; and Sophia Learning, which enables lower cost education benefits programs. The company was founded in 1892 and is headquartered in Herndon, Virginia.

Renovare Environmental Company Profile (Get Rating)

Renovare Environmental, Inc. engages in the provision of waste management services. Its products and services include food waste digesters, data analytics tools, traditional disposal services, and sophisticated facilities for processing municipal solid waste. The company was founded on March 20, 2013 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

