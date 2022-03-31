Strike (STRK) Price Tops $43.07

Strike (STRK) traded up 1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 31st. One Strike coin can now be bought for $43.07 or 0.00094235 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Strike has traded 6.7% higher against the dollar. Strike has a market cap of $135.35 million and $45.54 million worth of Strike was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002188 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001786 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.42 or 0.00046861 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0761 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,277.79 or 0.07171539 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $45,756.43 or 1.00111237 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.60 or 0.00053826 BTC.

Strike Coin Profile

Strike’s total supply is 6,540,888 coins and its circulating supply is 3,142,403 coins. Strike’s official Twitter account is @StrikeFinance

Strike Coin Trading

