Strs Ohio Has $1.48 Million Position in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI)

Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI – Get Rating) by 22.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Group 1 Automotive were worth $1,483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in Group 1 Automotive by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 13,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,630,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. increased its holdings in Group 1 Automotive by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 3,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Leuthold Group LLC increased its holdings in Group 1 Automotive by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 17,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,256,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Group 1 Automotive by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Group 1 Automotive by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,718,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 96.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Group 1 Automotive in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Group 1 Automotive from $200.00 to $187.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Group 1 Automotive has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $238.25.

In related news, VP Michael David Jones sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.20, for a total value of $720,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Frank Grese sold 4,378 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.97, for a total value of $805,420.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,672 shares of company stock worth $2,175,830. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE GPI opened at $180.56 on Thursday. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $143.00 and a twelve month high of $212.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $180.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $188.14. The company has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 6.01, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $9.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.06 by $0.37. Group 1 Automotive had a return on equity of 35.83% and a net margin of 3.98%. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.66 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 37.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a $0.36 dividend. This is an increase from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.79%.

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services. It operates primarily in 17 states in the United States; and 35 towns in the United Kingdom.

