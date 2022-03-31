Strs Ohio Invests $1.62 Million in Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM)

Strs Ohio bought a new position in Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 16,649 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,622,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 2.2% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,362,159 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $130,550,000 after purchasing an additional 29,946 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 7.1% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 912,468 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $87,451,000 after acquiring an additional 60,473 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 13.4% during the third quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 666,650 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $63,891,000 after acquiring an additional 78,750 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 11.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 659,484 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $63,217,000 after acquiring an additional 67,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 0.5% during the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 586,132 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $56,175,000 after acquiring an additional 3,030 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.95% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on COLM. Wolfe Research cut shares of Columbia Sportswear to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Columbia Sportswear from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. CL King raised shares of Columbia Sportswear to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $126.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.14.

Shares of COLM opened at $93.79 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.50, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.90. Columbia Sportswear has a fifty-two week low of $83.61 and a fifty-two week high of $114.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $92.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.46.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 18.64%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Columbia Sportswear will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. This is a positive change from Columbia Sportswear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. Columbia Sportswear’s payout ratio is presently 22.39%.

Columbia Sportswear Co engages in designing, sourcing, marketing, and distributing outdoor and active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Latin America and Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Canada.

