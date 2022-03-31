Strs Ohio Lowers Holdings in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

Strs Ohio trimmed its position in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Get Rating) by 14.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,300 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Comfort Systems USA were worth $1,513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FIX. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 76,289 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,011,000 after buying an additional 4,806 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 16,625 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 138.4% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 453,810 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,366,000 after purchasing an additional 263,460 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 11,101 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,543 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FIX. StockNews.com began coverage on Comfort Systems USA in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, DA Davidson raised Comfort Systems USA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th.

Shares of FIX stock opened at $90.00 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.33. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.91 and a fifty-two week high of $103.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.84 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.01). Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 18.78%. The company had revenue of $856.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $810.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.20%.

In other news, Director Constance Ellen Skidmore sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.06, for a total transaction of $267,180.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 3.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Comfort Systems USA, Inc provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It engages in the design, engineering, integration, installation, and start-up of mechanical, electrical, and plumbing (MEP) systems; and renovation, expansion, maintenance, monitoring, repair, and replacement of existing buildings.

