Strs Ohio Sells 2,300 Shares of Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI)

Strs Ohio trimmed its position in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Hillenbrand were worth $1,590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HI. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Hillenbrand by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,803,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,940,000 after buying an additional 51,019 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Hillenbrand by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,235,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,702,000 after purchasing an additional 148,109 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hillenbrand in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,242,000. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. lifted its stake in Hillenbrand by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 725,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,961,000 after purchasing an additional 192,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. purchased a new stake in Hillenbrand in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $20,743,000. 85.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hillenbrand in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hillenbrand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th.

HI stock opened at $45.17 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.38. Hillenbrand, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.30 and a 52 week high of $54.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.44. The company has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.51.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $728.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $703.03 million. Hillenbrand had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 22.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hillenbrand, Inc. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a $0.218 dividend. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. Hillenbrand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.29%.

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture and sale of engineered industrial equipment. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions and Batesville. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets and services differentiated process and material handling equipment and systems for industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

