Strs Ohio Sells 23,530 Shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Strs Ohio cut its position in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) by 20.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 90,899 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 23,530 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $1,492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MRO. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 1,554.0% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 2,299 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 2,160 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 4,155.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 3,277 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 238.6% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 55,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 38,758 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MRO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Piper Sandler upgraded Marathon Oil from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $22.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Benchmark downgraded Marathon Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on Marathon Oil from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Marathon Oil from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.73.

In other news, CEO Lee M. Tillman sold 270,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.09, for a total value of $7,059,640.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CAO Rob L. White sold 8,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $200,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 1,114,847 shares of company stock worth $28,031,629 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MRO opened at $25.50 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.63 billion, a PE ratio of 21.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 2.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.26 and its 200 day moving average is $18.11. Marathon Oil Co. has a 12 month low of $9.70 and a 12 month high of $26.22.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.22. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 17.30% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS. Marathon Oil’s revenue was up 116.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Marathon Oil Co. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This is a boost from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is presently 23.14%.

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

