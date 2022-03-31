Super Zero Protocol (SERO) Price Hits $0.15 on Top Exchanges

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 31st. Super Zero Protocol has a total market capitalization of $52.46 million and approximately $535,367.00 worth of Super Zero Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Super Zero Protocol has traded 4.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Super Zero Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000328 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,293.84 or 0.07197739 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.01 or 0.00102727 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0340 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded up 46% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol Profile

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 22nd, 2019. Super Zero Protocol’s total supply is 623,831,677 coins and its circulating supply is 349,144,057 coins. Super Zero Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@SERO.CASH . Super Zero Protocol’s official Twitter account is @SEROdotCASH . Super Zero Protocol’s official website is sero.cash

According to CryptoCompare, “SERO is a privacy coin Protocol supporting smart contract using Zero-Knowledge Proof. SERO adopt innovative UTXO+Account mixed mode. SERO is also a Privacy Protection platform which allows developers to issue privacy coins and use them in DApps, that means DApps can have Privacy features. It built a Zero-Knowledge Proof encryption library “Super-ZK” which is 20+ times faster than the latest zk-SNARKs (Sapling upgrade) that Zcash uses. “

Super Zero Protocol Coin Trading

