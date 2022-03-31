Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust of NJ Sells 11,100 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust of NJ decreased its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 145,000 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 11,100 shares during the period. Apple comprises 7.9% of Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust of NJ’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust of NJ’s holdings in Apple were worth $25,748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Spence Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Milestone Resources Group Ltd boosted its position in Apple by 92.6% in the third quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 416 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Apple by 43.5% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 594 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC boosted its position in Apple by 73.1% in the fourth quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 940 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total transaction of $344,153.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total transaction of $4,369,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $210.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Apple from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Apple from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $189.82.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $177.77 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.90 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.43, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $166.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $161.44. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $118.86 and a 12 month high of $182.94.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $123.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.53 billion. Apple had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 149.81%. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.68 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.57%.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

