Surge Battery Metals Inc (OTCMKTS:NILIF) Short Interest Update

Surge Battery Metals Inc (OTCMKTS:NILIF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, an increase of 33.3% from the February 28th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 258,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS NILIF opened at $0.10 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.12. Surge Battery Metals has a one year low of $0.05 and a one year high of $0.35.
Surge Battery Metals Company Profile (Get Rating)
