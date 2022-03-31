Surge Battery Metals Inc (OTCMKTS:NILIF) Short Interest Update

Surge Battery Metals Inc (OTCMKTS:NILIF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, an increase of 33.3% from the February 28th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 258,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS NILIF opened at $0.10 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.12. Surge Battery Metals has a one year low of $0.05 and a one year high of $0.35.

Surge Battery Metals Company Profile

Surge Battery Metals, Inc is a mineral exploration company. It engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The firm’s projects include Quesnel Nickel, Caledonia, Glencore Bucke, and Teledyne Cobalt. The company was founded on June 19, 1987 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

