Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX) Stock Price Up 5%

Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX – Get Rating) rose 5% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $45.78 and last traded at $45.78. Approximately 629 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 51,258 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.62.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Surmodics in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Surmodics from $70.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th.

The company has a market capitalization of $639.82 million, a PE ratio of 378.58 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.96.

Surmodics ( NASDAQ:SRDX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $23.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.83 million. Surmodics had a return on equity of 2.26% and a net margin of 1.61%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Surmodics, Inc. will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Joseph J. Stich sold 2,500 shares of Surmodics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $125,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Surmodics by 0.4% during the third quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 58,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,274,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Surmodics by 6.3% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 6,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Surmodics by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 74,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,601,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Surmodics by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Surmodics by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 19,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $918,000 after buying an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Surmodics Company Profile (NASDAQ:SRDX)

Surmodics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface modification technologies for intravascular medical devices, and chemical components for in vitro diagnostic immunoassay tests and microarrays in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Medical Device and In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD).

