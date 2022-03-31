Swace Hits Market Cap of $485,563.44 (SWACE)

Swace (SWACE) traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 31st. During the last week, Swace has traded up 7.2% against the US dollar. One Swace coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Swace has a total market cap of $485,563.44 and $12.00 worth of Swace was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Swace Profile

Swace’s total supply is 2,700,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 513,292,589 coins. Swace’s official Twitter account is @swaceapp and its Facebook page is accessible here . Swace’s official website is swace.io . Swace’s official message board is medium.com/swace

