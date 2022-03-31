TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Stock Price Down 6.3%

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 6.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $2.89 and last traded at $2.99. 450,788 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 11,764,104 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.19.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised TAL Education Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised TAL Education Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on TAL Education Group in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised TAL Education Group from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TAL Education Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.30.
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.90.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of TAL Education Group by 48.1% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 11,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 3,658 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of TAL Education Group by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 32,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 3,793 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of TAL Education Group by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 49,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 4,050 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of TAL Education Group by 151.2% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 4,134 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of TAL Education Group by 367.3% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 5,128 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.31% of the company’s stock.
About TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL)
TAL Education Group provides K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers tutoring services to K-12 students covering various academic subjects, including mathematics, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, political science, English, and Chinese.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on TAL Education Group (TAL)
- High-Yielding Walgreens Boots Alliance Goes On Sale
- These Are Rock Bottom Prices For Five Below
- Tough Comps and Declining Consumer Sales Makes McCormick a Hold
- 3 Mid-Cap Value Stocks Ready to Run
- Institutional Support Has Paychex On Brink Of New All-Time Highs
Receive News & Ratings for TAL Education Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TAL Education Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.