TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Stock Price Down 6.3%

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 6.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $2.89 and last traded at $2.99. 450,788 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 11,764,104 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.19.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised TAL Education Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised TAL Education Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on TAL Education Group in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised TAL Education Group from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TAL Education Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.30.

Get TAL Education Group alerts:

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.90.

TAL Education Group ( NYSE:TAL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that TAL Education Group will post -1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of TAL Education Group by 48.1% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 11,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 3,658 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of TAL Education Group by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 32,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 3,793 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of TAL Education Group by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 49,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 4,050 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of TAL Education Group by 151.2% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 4,134 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of TAL Education Group by 367.3% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 5,128 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.31% of the company’s stock.

About TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL)

TAL Education Group provides K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers tutoring services to K-12 students covering various academic subjects, including mathematics, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, political science, English, and Chinese.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TAL Education Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TAL Education Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.