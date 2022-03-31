Taylor Wimpey plc (OTCMKTS:TWODF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Taylor Wimpey plc (OTCMKTS:TWODF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,337,700 shares, an increase of 27.2% from the February 28th total of 1,052,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 163.1 days.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TWODF shares. Investec started coverage on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Taylor Wimpey from GBX 230 ($3.01) to GBX 190 ($2.49) in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Taylor Wimpey from GBX 200 ($2.62) to GBX 189 ($2.48) in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Peel Hunt raised shares of Taylor Wimpey to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Taylor Wimpey from GBX 195 ($2.55) to GBX 190 ($2.49) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Taylor Wimpey has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $189.67.

Shares of Taylor Wimpey stock opened at $1.71 on Thursday. Taylor Wimpey has a 1 year low of $1.70 and a 1 year high of $2.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.10.

Taylor Wimpey Plc operates as a residential developer. It engages in land acquisition, home and community design, urban regeneration and the development of supporting infrastructure. It operates through the United Kingdom and Housing Spain segments. The United Kingdom Housing segment builds houses in the UK, from one bedroom apartments to five bedroom houses.

