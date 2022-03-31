TD Securities Increases Aimia (TSE:AIM) Price Target to C$7.50

Aimia (TSE:AIM – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by TD Securities from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 49.11% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Aimia from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a report on Wednesday, February 9th.

TSE:AIM traded down C$0.09 on Thursday, reaching C$5.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 264,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 211,608. The company has a quick ratio of 10.87, a current ratio of 11.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of C$465.21 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.45. Aimia has a 12-month low of C$3.95 and a 12-month high of C$6.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$5.14 and a 200 day moving average price of C$4.92.

Aimia Inc, an investment holding company, focuses on long-term investments in public and private companies. It operates through two segments, Holdings and Investment Management. The company, through its subsidiary, Mittleman Investment Management, LLC, provides discretionary portfolio management services to institutional investors and high-net-worth individuals.

