TD Securities Raises Dollarama (TSE:DOL) Price Target to C$80.00

Dollarama (TSE:DOL – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by TD Securities from C$72.00 to C$80.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 11.70% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Desjardins upgraded shares of Dollarama from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Dollarama from C$65.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Dollarama from C$73.00 to C$78.00 in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Dollarama from C$71.00 to C$77.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on Dollarama from C$68.00 to C$74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dollarama presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$72.17.

Shares of TSE DOL traded up C$0.43 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$71.62. 407,215 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 639,129. Dollarama has a 1-year low of C$51.50 and a 1-year high of C$72.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18,873.64, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of C$21.33 billion and a PE ratio of 35.61. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$66.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$61.16.

In related news, Director Joshua Bekenstein sold 2,284 shares of Dollarama stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$63.99, for a total value of C$146,150.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,716 shares in the company, valued at C$1,581,552.12.

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal items. The company also offers products online. As of January 31, 2021, it operated 1,355 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

