TD Securities Raises Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) Price Target to $125.00

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by TD Securities from $91.00 to $125.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 19.42% from the company’s current price.
A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on NTR. Royal Bank of Canada set a $120.00 price target on shares of Nutrien in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Scotiabank lowered Nutrien from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group set a $94.00 price target on Nutrien in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Nutrien from $89.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Nutrien from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nutrien presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.10.
Shares of Nutrien stock traded up $2.61 during trading on Thursday, reaching $104.67. 252,941 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,125,525. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.70 billion, a PE ratio of 18.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $85.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Nutrien has a 1-year low of $52.28 and a 1-year high of $108.84.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sheets Smith Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Nutrien during the fourth quarter valued at $1,786,000. City State Bank purchased a new position in shares of Nutrien in the 4th quarter worth about $348,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 753 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Nutrien during the 4th quarter valued at about $381,038,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC acquired a new stake in Nutrien during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $329,000. 64.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Nutrien Company Profile (Get Rating)
Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.
