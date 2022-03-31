TD Securities Raises Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) Price Target to $125.00

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by TD Securities from $91.00 to $125.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 19.42% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on NTR. Royal Bank of Canada set a $120.00 price target on shares of Nutrien in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Scotiabank lowered Nutrien from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group set a $94.00 price target on Nutrien in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Nutrien from $89.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Nutrien from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nutrien presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.10.

Shares of Nutrien stock traded up $2.61 during trading on Thursday, reaching $104.67. 252,941 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,125,525. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.70 billion, a PE ratio of 18.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $85.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Nutrien has a 1-year low of $52.28 and a 1-year high of $108.84.

Nutrien ( NYSE:NTR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.17. Nutrien had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 15.31%. The business had revenue of $7.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 83.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Nutrien will post 12.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sheets Smith Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Nutrien during the fourth quarter valued at $1,786,000. City State Bank purchased a new position in shares of Nutrien in the 4th quarter worth about $348,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 753 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Nutrien during the 4th quarter valued at about $381,038,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC acquired a new stake in Nutrien during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $329,000. 64.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

