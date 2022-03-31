TDCX Inc (NYSE:TDCX) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

TDCX Inc (NYSE:TDCX – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,070,000 shares, a decrease of 21.9% from the February 28th total of 1,370,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 313,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days. Approximately 4.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Separately, HSBC began coverage on TDCX in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TDCX. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in TDCX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $196,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in TDCX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $383,000. Rokos Capital Management LLP purchased a new position in TDCX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $470,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new position in TDCX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $575,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in TDCX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $709,000. 8.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About TDCX (Get Rating)
TDCX Inc is a digital customer experience solutions provider for technology and blue-chip companies. It offers omnichannel CX solutions, sales and digital marketing services and content monitoring and moderation services. The company serves travel and hospitality, digital advertising and media, fast-moving consumer goods, technology, financial services, fintech, government and non-governmental organisations, gaming, e-commerce and education sector.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on TDCX (TDCX)
- High-Yielding Walgreens Boots Alliance Goes On Sale
- 3 Mid-Cap Value Stocks Ready to Run
- These Are Rock Bottom Prices For Five Below
- Institutional Support Has Paychex On Brink Of New All-Time Highs
- Tough Comps and Declining Consumer Sales Makes McCormick a Hold
Receive News & Ratings for TDCX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TDCX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.