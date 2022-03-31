TDCX Inc (NYSE:TDCX) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

TDCX Inc (NYSE:TDCX – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,070,000 shares, a decrease of 21.9% from the February 28th total of 1,370,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 313,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days. Approximately 4.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Separately, HSBC began coverage on TDCX in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock.

Get TDCX alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TDCX. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in TDCX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $196,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in TDCX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $383,000. Rokos Capital Management LLP purchased a new position in TDCX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $470,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new position in TDCX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $575,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in TDCX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $709,000. 8.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TDCX traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $12.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 240,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 303,318. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.62. TDCX has a 1-year low of $9.63 and a 1-year high of $30.00.

About TDCX (Get Rating)

TDCX Inc is a digital customer experience solutions provider for technology and blue-chip companies. It offers omnichannel CX solutions, sales and digital marketing services and content monitoring and moderation services. The company serves travel and hospitality, digital advertising and media, fast-moving consumer goods, technology, financial services, fintech, government and non-governmental organisations, gaming, e-commerce and education sector.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TDCX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TDCX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.