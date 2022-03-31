Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) Price Target Raised to C$58.00 at Raymond James

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at Raymond James from C$52.00 to C$58.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 13.30% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Teck Resources from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Teck Resources from C$53.00 to C$52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$35.00 target price (down previously from C$40.00) on shares of Teck Resources in a report on Monday, January 31st. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Teck Resources from C$55.00 to C$54.00 in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised Teck Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from C$36.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$49.14.

Shares of TSE TECK.B traded up C$0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$51.19. The company had a trading volume of 959,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,093,417. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.25, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market capitalization of C$27.37 billion and a PE ratio of 9.66. Teck Resources has a twelve month low of C$23.57 and a twelve month high of C$54.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$46.57 and its 200-day moving average is C$38.88.

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

