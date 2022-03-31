Telecom Italia S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TIAOF) Short Interest Update

Telecom Italia S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TIAOF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 296,302,100 shares, an increase of 31.1% from the February 28th total of 226,023,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9,527.4 days.

Shares of Telecom Italia stock opened at $0.38 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.42. Telecom Italia has a 52-week low of $0.25 and a 52-week high of $0.63.

Telecom Italia SpA engages in the provision of telecommunication and Internet services, digital contents, and cloud services. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic, Brazil, and Other Operations. The Domestic segment includes operations in Italy for voice and data services on fixed and mobile networks for retail and wholesale customers, the international wholesale through Telecom Italia Sparkle, and products and services for information technology through the Olivetti group.

