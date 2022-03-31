Telos (TLOS) Hits 1-Day Volume of $4.58 Million

Telos (TLOS) traded down 6.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 31st. In the last seven days, Telos has traded down 1.2% against the dollar. One Telos coin can now be purchased for about $0.77 or 0.00001716 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Telos has a total market cap of $206.67 million and approximately $4.58 million worth of Telos was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Telos alerts:

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000588 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded 21.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001556 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000041 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded 45% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000015 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0990 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Sierracoin (SIERRA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $8,997.56 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Affil Coin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010805 BTC.

About Telos

Telos (CRYPTO:TLOS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Telos’ total supply is 355,208,371 coins and its circulating supply is 270,123,444 coins. The Reddit community for Telos is /r/TelosNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Telos’ official website is telosfoundation.io. Telos’ official Twitter account is @HelloTelos and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Telos is a networked ecosystem enabling visionary leaders and communities to work together to build a new global economy. TLOS is the network's native digital asset required for voting the future direction of the network and staking or leasing to developers for computation and throughput. “

Telos Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Telos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Telos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Telos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Telos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Telos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.