TEMCO (TEMCO) Tops One Day Volume of $1.72 Million

TEMCO (TEMCO) traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 31st. During the last week, TEMCO has traded up 17.1% against the U.S. dollar. One TEMCO coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0062 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges. TEMCO has a total market cap of $24.79 million and $1.72 million worth of TEMCO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002186 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001773 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.48 or 0.00046936 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0752 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,286.43 or 0.07181541 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $45,882.60 or 1.00263222 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.50 or 0.00053544 BTC.

TEMCO Profile

TEMCO launched on September 12th, 2018. TEMCO’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,973,256,413 coins. The official message board for TEMCO is medium.com/temcolabs . The Reddit community for TEMCO is /r/temcolabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . TEMCO’s official Twitter account is @TEMCOLABS and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for TEMCO is www.temco.io

According to CryptoCompare, “TEMCO combines innovative technologies – smart contracts, blockchain, and big data. Data is uploaded to the blockchain using smart contracts and then migrated to big data. This design enables businesses to maximize the use of valuable information. TEMCO tokens and incentive points are rewarded to users when they participate in the community. To motivate users, it gives more TEMCO tokens and incentive points to monthly top reviewers, highly rated businesses, and community-voted feedback writers. Users can spend the tokens in the TEMCO marketplace. “

TEMCO Coin Trading

