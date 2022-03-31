Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday after Truist Financial lowered their price target on the stock from $45.00 to $37.00. The stock had previously closed at $28.99, but opened at $27.36. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock. Tempur Sealy International shares last traded at $27.32, with a volume of 95,886 shares trading hands.

TPX has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $55.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.50.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TPX. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tempur Sealy International during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 61.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tempur Sealy International during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in shares of Tempur Sealy International during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 192.9% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.08 and its 200 day moving average is $41.85. The company has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.86.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 190.50%. Tempur Sealy International’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 7th. This is a positive change from Tempur Sealy International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.07%.

Tempur Sealy International Company Profile (NYSE:TPX)

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

