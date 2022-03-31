Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX) Shares Sold by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp decreased its position in Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX – Get Rating) by 18.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 121,189 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 27,081 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned 0.06% of Ternium worth $5,274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Ternium by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 9,676 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its position in Ternium by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 8,040 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Ternium by 1,980.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 416 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in Ternium by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,239 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Ternium by 58.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,604 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TX stock opened at $45.94 on Thursday. Ternium S.A. has a 1-year low of $32.46 and a 1-year high of $56.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $9.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.63.

Ternium ( NYSE:TX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $5.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.94 by $0.14. Ternium had a return on equity of 35.97% and a net margin of 23.77%. The business had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.11 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ternium S.A. will post 9.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be paid a $1.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a yield of 5.9%. This is an increase from Ternium’s previous annual dividend of $0.80. Ternium’s payout ratio is 4.11%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ternium in a research report on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Scotiabank upgraded Ternium from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ternium from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Wolfe Research raised Ternium from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Ternium in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.60.

Ternium SA engages in the manufacturing and trade of steel products. The firm offers its products to construction, automotive, manufacturing, home appliances, packaging, energy, and transport industries. It operates through the Steel and Mining segments. The Steel segment include slabs, billets, and round bars; hot-rolled coils and sheets; bars and stirrups; wire rods; tin plate; hot dipped galvanized and electrogalvanized sheets; and pre-painted sheets, steel pipes, and tubular products.

