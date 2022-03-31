The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) Trading Up 5.3%

The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 5.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $6.33 and last traded at $6.32. Approximately 43,054 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 2,686,198 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.00.

GEO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The GEO Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of The GEO Group in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

The stock has a market capitalization of $774.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.32, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.23 and its 200 day moving average is $7.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.49.

The GEO Group ( NYSE:GEO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.20). The GEO Group had a net margin of 3.43% and a return on equity of 16.95%. The business had revenue of $557.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $558.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The GEO Group, Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GEO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of The GEO Group by 146.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,462,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,087,000 after buying an additional 1,461,754 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of The GEO Group by 60.5% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,219,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,578,000 after buying an additional 836,700 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of The GEO Group in the 4th quarter worth about $4,986,000. Mason Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The GEO Group by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mason Capital Management LLC now owns 2,555,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,091,000 after purchasing an additional 555,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of The GEO Group by 166.9% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 852,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,369,000 after purchasing an additional 533,344 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

The GEO Group Company Profile (NYSE:GEO)

The GEO Group, Inc owns, leases, and manages secure facilities, processing centers, and reentry centers in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Secure Services, Electronic Monitoring and Supervision Services, Reentry Services, and International Services.

